Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $40,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 62.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,892 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 844.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock valued at $66,534,847. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of JBL opened at $209.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.38 and a 200 day moving average of $174.41. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

