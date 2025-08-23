Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 31,511 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $213.9350 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.94 and a 1 year high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.31, for a total transaction of $311,234.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,502,113.08. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,356.65. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $6,034,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

