Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,929 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of argenex worth $39,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth $332,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of argenex by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of argenex by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Price Performance

argenex stock opened at $660.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.10. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $696.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

