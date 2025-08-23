Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 57,672 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 227,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,749,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 270,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

