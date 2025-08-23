Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 85,071 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.97% of Aris Water Solutions worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 345,593 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $710,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,366,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ARIS opened at $23.8950 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%.The firm had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.