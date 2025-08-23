Reviewing Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Ranger Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.46 $3.01 million ($0.13) -15.46 Ranger Energy Services $571.10 million 0.52 $18.40 million $0.99 13.69

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International -2.81% 4.29% 2.32% Ranger Energy Services 3.92% 8.36% 6.03%

Risk & Volatility

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Drilling Tools International and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.63%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Drilling Tools International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 402 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services that are used primarily for pump down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 66 wireline units and 29 high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; and coiled tubing, decommissioning, and snubbing services, as well as provides proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas streams. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.