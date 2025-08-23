RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,210,000 shares, agrowthof28.5% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get RLI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $68.5550 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.