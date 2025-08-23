Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 278.40 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 279.80 ($3.78). Approximately 127,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 176,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.80).

Rockwood Strategic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £106.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.50.

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 39.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rockwood Strategic had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 88.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwood Strategic

About Rockwood Strategic

In related news, insider Noel Lamb purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £4,760. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwood Strategic Plc is an Investment Trust quoted on the London Stock Exchange that invests in a focused portfolio of smaller UK public companies. The strategy identifies undervalued shares, where the potential exists to improve returns and where the company is benefitting, or will benefit, from operational, strategic or management changes.

