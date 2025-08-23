Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after purchasing an additional 271,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RY stock opened at $137.8750 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.