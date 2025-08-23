Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of RVT opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Small-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

