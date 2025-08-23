Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Amentum by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amentum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.9150 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.89.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

