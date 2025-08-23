Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth $3,619,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE VYX opened at $13.7150 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.