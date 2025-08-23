Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 232.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.94 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.08.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

