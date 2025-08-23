Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

