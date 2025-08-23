Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FirstCash’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,900 shares of company stock worth $15,193,007. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.