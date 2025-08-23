Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 190,036 Shares of Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Vestis by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,805,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,936,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vestis stock opened at $4.7550 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vestis news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

