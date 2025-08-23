Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

