Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Position Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,627,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after acquiring an additional 318,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $160.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,414 shares of company stock valued at $43,661,770 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

