Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $2,273,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Semrush by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Stock Up 2.4%

SEMR stock opened at $7.9060 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,560. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,871.06. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,906 shares of company stock valued at $546,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

