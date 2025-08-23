Short Interest in Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Declines By 23.8%

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,075,900 shares, adropof23.8% from the July 15th total of 1,412,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,759.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,759.0 days.
Anta Sports Products Stock Up 20.8%
ANPDF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Anta Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.9301 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Anta Sports Products Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anta Sports Products
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Anta Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anta Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.