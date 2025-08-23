Short Interest in Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Declines By 23.8%

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,075,900 shares, adropof23.8% from the July 15th total of 1,412,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,759.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,759.0 days.

Anta Sports Products Stock Up 20.8%

ANPDF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Anta Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.9301 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Anta Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

