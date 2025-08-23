Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Declines By 23.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 318,700 shares, adropof23.8% from the July 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,187.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,187.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Computershare to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Computershare Price Performance

Computershare Company Profile

Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Computershare has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

