Short Interest in Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 318,400 shares, adropof23.6% from the July 15th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Deterra Royalties Trading Up 7.4%

OTCMKTS:DETRF opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. Deterra Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.04.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

About Deterra Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.