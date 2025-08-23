Short Interest in Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 318,400 shares, adropof23.6% from the July 15th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.
Deterra Royalties Trading Up 7.4%
OTCMKTS:DETRF opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. Deterra Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.04.
About Deterra Royalties
