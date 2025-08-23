Short Interest in Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Expands By 25.0%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, anincreaseof25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

ENMPF opened at $0.1654 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.0560 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

