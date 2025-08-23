Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Declines By 25.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,751,300 shares, adecreaseof25.6% from the July 15th total of 5,039,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,028,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,028,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FFMGF opened at $0.1296 on Friday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.1590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.