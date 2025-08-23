Sidoti Csr Estimates Universal’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Universal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Universal’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

UVV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $56.6240 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.74. Universal has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $148,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,293.41. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $245,855.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,918.50. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

