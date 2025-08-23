Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $197.0470 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

