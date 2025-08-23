Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $332.7510 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.90 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.28.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

