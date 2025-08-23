Sony Corporation $SONY Position Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Sony by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

SONY opened at $28.5750 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

