Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 238,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,244,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 11.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.57% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

