Stepan Company $SCL Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 35.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,252,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after acquiring an additional 331,210 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $51.9640 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stepan Company has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

