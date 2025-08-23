Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 5.8%

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,412. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,491.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $846,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.