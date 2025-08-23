Swiss National Bank Buys 5,900 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.4720 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

