Swiss National Bank Has $2.54 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $11.5180 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

