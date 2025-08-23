Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

