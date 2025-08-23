Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 921,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 346,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,234,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,281,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.5950 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

