Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 698.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rogers by 67.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rogers Price Performance

Rogers stock opened at $79.5620 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.