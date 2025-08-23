Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 58.65 ($0.79). 111,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 172,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.92.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Limited (formerly Taylor Maritime Investments Limited) is a shipping company listed under the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List, with its shares trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2021. Between May 2021 and February 2025, the Company was listed under the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List.

