Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts PVH’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $79.8090 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 1,296,881 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $53,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

