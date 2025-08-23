TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Trading Down 25.3% – Here’s Why

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 1,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

