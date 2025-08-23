Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 482.0%.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.