The AES Corporation $AES Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,139 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in AES were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $121,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,149 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AES by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC cut their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.