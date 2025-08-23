The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.1818.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.6640 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

