TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

