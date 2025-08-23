Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 5,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Tokyo Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tokyo Lifestyle Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

