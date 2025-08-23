TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,487,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,816,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,678,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,323,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,090,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $56.7250 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

