United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $929.7890 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $821.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $937.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

