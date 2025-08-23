Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 426,211 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

