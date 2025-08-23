Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,847,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ultra Clean worth $103,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 126.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 456,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at $491,645.70. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

