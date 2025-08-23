Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $292.2970 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.19. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

