Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $114,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $280.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $281.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

